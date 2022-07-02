Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
TROX stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.
In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,110.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $219,070 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tronox by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tronox by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,332,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,103,000 after buying an additional 81,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.
Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
