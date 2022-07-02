Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TROX stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,110.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $219,070 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tronox by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tronox by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,332,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,103,000 after buying an additional 81,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.