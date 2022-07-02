TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 1,968 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

