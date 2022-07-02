Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.