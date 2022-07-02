Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 175 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $115.17 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

