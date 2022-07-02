Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $40.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91.

