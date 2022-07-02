Trust Co. of Virginia VA Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,877,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $715,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

