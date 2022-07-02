Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.