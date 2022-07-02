Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 20th

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

TNP opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $173.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.17. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

