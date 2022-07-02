Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $9.56 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

