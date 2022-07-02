TurtleNetwork Price Hits $0.0020 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $174,112.95 and $93.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

