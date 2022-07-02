TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $77.60

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.60 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 77.60 ($0.95), with a volume of 209668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.60 ($0.96).

The company has a market capitalization of £165.26 million and a PE ratio of 7,920.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 652.32%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

