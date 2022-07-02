Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TRCA remained flat at $$9.81 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,602. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Get Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,991,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 2.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.