Tycoon (TYC) Tops One Day Volume of $200,269.00

Tycoon (TYC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Tycoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tycoon has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Tycoon has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $200,269.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tycoon

Tycoon (TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Tycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

