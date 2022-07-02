Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.77.

NYSE UBER opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 96,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

