UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €33.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FPE. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($43.09) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €23.25 ($24.73) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($39.79) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($47.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.76.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

