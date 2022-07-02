UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $85.60

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.60 and last traded at $85.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.60.

UCBJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($117.02) to €90.00 ($95.74) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UCB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day moving average is $105.63.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

