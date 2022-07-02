UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $55.00 at KeyCorp

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. UDR has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in UDR by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

