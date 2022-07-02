Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $460.05.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $382.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.77. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

