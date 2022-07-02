UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $10,317.40 and approximately $19.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025487 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000250 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008619 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

