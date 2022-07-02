Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.