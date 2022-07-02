United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

UPS stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

