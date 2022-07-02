United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.23) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.50) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,020.50 ($12.52) on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 961.80 ($11.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,079.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,080.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.50. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -518.07%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 53,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($12.85), for a total transaction of £561,809.73 ($689,252.52).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

