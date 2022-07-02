Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.40 EPS.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,718,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,990,000 after purchasing an additional 184,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.