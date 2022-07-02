Unslashed Finance (USF) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $999,072.72 and $986.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00159487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00647170 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00085548 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016263 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

