Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.58) price target on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of SHED stock opened at GBX 160.50 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. Urban Logistics REIT has a one year low of GBX 155 ($1.90) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.45). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £757.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 4.35 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

