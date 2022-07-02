VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH opened at $77.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $71.04 and a one year high of $84.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter.

