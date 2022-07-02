Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $187.96 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $175.69 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.22.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.