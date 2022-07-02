Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 164.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.1% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.