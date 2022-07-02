Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

VFH stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.85 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

