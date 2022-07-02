Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Lifted by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 135.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $78.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.85 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

