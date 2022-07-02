Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $56,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,983,000 after buying an additional 655,601 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $41.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

