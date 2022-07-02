Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 719.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 99.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $238.50 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.81.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.