Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 432,692 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $199.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.