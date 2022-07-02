Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Zhang Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $350.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.