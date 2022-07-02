Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Cut by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,853,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $133.21 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average is $143.62.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

