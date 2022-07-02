Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Down 7.7%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 448,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.