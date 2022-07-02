Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Down 7.7%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 448,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.