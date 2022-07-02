VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.79 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars.

