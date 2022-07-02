Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 28,600 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $18,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,007,227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,623,000 after purchasing an additional 822,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,498,000 after purchasing an additional 371,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 737.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,200,000 after purchasing an additional 265,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.17.

ARE stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 169.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.