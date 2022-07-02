Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 712.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 977,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,666,000 after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

IPG opened at $27.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

