Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 131.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 648,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in AT&T by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,609,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,598,000 after acquiring an additional 155,146 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 53,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

