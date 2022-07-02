Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of Robert Half International worth $19,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.27. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

