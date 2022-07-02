Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $22.62 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Copart were worth $22,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 41.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Copart by 13.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,060,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $110.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.22 and its 200-day moving average is $122.81. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens raised their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

