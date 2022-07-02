Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 100 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.88 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

