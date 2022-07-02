Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 223,300 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIM. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

