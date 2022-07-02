Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 234,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,549,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,820,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 745,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,400,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,756,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,065,000 after acquiring an additional 568,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

