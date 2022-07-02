Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.64

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.64 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 477953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €210.00 ($223.40) to €230.00 ($244.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €270.00 ($287.23) to €280.00 ($297.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

The company has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.5526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Volkswagen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

