voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Trading 2.4% Higher

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.46. 7,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 19,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get voxeljet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

voxeljet ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in voxeljet stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of voxeljet worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

voxeljet Company Profile (NASDAQ:VJET)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.