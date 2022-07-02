W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley comprises approximately 2.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $16,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,903,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,910,000 after acquiring an additional 333,012 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,091,000 after acquiring an additional 146,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,688,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,443,000 after acquiring an additional 455,440 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

