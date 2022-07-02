Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires 1,106 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $282.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

