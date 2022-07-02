Waddell & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 7,850 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

AMLP opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

